Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 759 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 670.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. TNF LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $174.35 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.