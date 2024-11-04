Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 810 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after acquiring an additional 232,043 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,362,000 after acquiring an additional 319,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,377,000 after acquiring an additional 132,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

