Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
