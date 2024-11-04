Critical Analysis: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trainline and Airbnb”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airbnb $9.92 billion 8.83 $4.79 billion $7.35 18.57

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Trainline.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

80.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Trainline and Airbnb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trainline 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbnb 5 19 8 0 2.09

Airbnb has a consensus price target of $135.35, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Trainline.

Profitability

This table compares Trainline and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trainline N/A N/A N/A Airbnb 46.11% 34.74% 12.40%

Summary

Airbnb beats Trainline on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

