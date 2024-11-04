Critical Analysis: Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) versus Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF)

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) and Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Martinrea International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Martinrea International and Aisin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martinrea International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 83.28 Aisin $34.01 billion 0.24 $629.06 million $0.53 19.11

Analyst Ratings

Aisin has higher revenue and earnings than Martinrea International. Aisin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martinrea International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Martinrea International and Aisin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martinrea International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Martinrea International and Aisin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martinrea International N/A N/A N/A Aisin 1.30% 2.85% 1.45%

Dividends

Martinrea International pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aisin pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Martinrea International pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aisin pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aisin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Aisin beats Martinrea International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches. The company also provides engine blocks; transmission housings; graphene and nylon coated brake lines; fluid and thermal product, such as fuel filler pipes, brake lines, and thermal management components. In addition, the company offers flexible manufacturing products comprising front and rear suspension modules, front vertical corner modules, bus frame assemblies, structural parts and fabrications, and metallic tanks and reservoirs. The company was formerly known as Royal Laser Tech Corporation and changed its name to Martinrea International Inc. in June 2002. Martinrea International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

