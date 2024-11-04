Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$116.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

