CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVB Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CVBF opened at $19.27 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
CVB Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
