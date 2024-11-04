CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.27 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

