DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of DaVita worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $141.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $168.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

