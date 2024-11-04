DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.56 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

