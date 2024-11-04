DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $31,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 22.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hawkins by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $106.40 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.93.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hawkins

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.