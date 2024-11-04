Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $130.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

