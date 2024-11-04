DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

Shares of DXCM opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in DexCom by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 388,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

