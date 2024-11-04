DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (OTCMKTS:WNXDY) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Head-To-Head Analysis

DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (OTCMKTS:WNXDY – Get Free Report) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR and LiveRamp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp $659.66 million 2.53 $11.88 million $0.09 278.59

Analyst Recommendations

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 1 5 1 3.00

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $41.83, suggesting a potential upside of 66.87%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp 0.88% 2.14% 1.67%

Summary

LiveRamp beats DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR

Diebold Nixdorf AG provides information technology (IT) solutions and services primarily to retail banks and retailers. It operates through Banking and Retail segments. The company's hardware portfolio comprises ATMs, cash recycling systems, cash processing, automated teller safes, and transaction terminals. Its software portfolio consisting of programmable ePOS systems or self-checkout systems related to the checkout area; and omni-channel software to link digital and stationary sales channel. The company also offers professional services, such as software adaptation and integration of mobile technologies to the IT environment of its customers; and banking, retail, and process consulting services. It serves in Germany, Europe, Americas, Africa, and Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf AG in September 2016. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paderborn, Germany. Diebold Nixdorf AG is a subsidiary of Diebold Nixdorf Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

