Doliver Advisors LP Has $5.08 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,106.0% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,758,000 after acquiring an additional 488,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.40 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $144.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $12,462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,391,230.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,391,230.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,396,270 shares of company stock worth $279,825,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.