DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DASH. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $155.66 on Thursday. DoorDash has a one year low of $83.58 and a one year high of $165.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of -345.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 359.82 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 963,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,528,281.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,705 shares of company stock worth $53,125,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Long Walk Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $16,271,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 32.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

