Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Shares of PLOW opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $530.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,755,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 149.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 353,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 211,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

