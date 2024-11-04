DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $50.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,220,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,110,465. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,938,000 after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after buying an additional 3,269,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DraftKings by 8.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,777,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,518,000 after buying an additional 441,975 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,403,000 after acquiring an additional 663,427 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 870,789 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

