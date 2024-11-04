Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.