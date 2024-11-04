Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.14 on Friday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $994,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.17.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

