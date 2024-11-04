Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Mizuho

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Shares of EMN opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,435,000 after buying an additional 198,645 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,240,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,454,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,569,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,120,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 171,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

