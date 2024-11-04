Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.