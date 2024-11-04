Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
