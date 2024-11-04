Eight Capital Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$22.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SES. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.58.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$15.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. Insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

