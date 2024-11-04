El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 62,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $777,654.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,404.14. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 189,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,158. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 67,368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 797.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

