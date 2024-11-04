Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ET opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.56%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

