Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Enstar Group stock opened at $321.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $237.76 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

