Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KYMR FY2024 Earnings

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.25). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.