Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OLED FY2024 Earnings

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $180.25 on Monday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.22.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 766.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Universal Display by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

