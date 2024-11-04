Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:S Q1 Earnings

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sherritt International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of S opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$75.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

