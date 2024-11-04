Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CRK FY2024 Earnings

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,169,815.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 981,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,946,626.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,931,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,309,123.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,887,733 shares of company stock valued at $61,084,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.