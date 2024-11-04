Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MGM FY2024 Earnings

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.