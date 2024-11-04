Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Shares of ERO stock opened at C$25.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
