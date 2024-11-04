Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$25.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.