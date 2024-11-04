Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EL. HSBC cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.52.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

EL opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,094.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 134,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

