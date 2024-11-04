European Commercial REIT (ERE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$36.04 million during the quarter.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
