European Commercial REIT (ERE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$36.04 million during the quarter.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERE. Ventum Cap Mkts raised European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Commercial REIT

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.