Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 35,725 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $534,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $526,943.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $536,589.50.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 80.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 220,763 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 45.9% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 221,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,625 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 241,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 188,372 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

