FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

FDS opened at $458.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

