Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,988.91 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $879.69 and a 12-month high of $2,103.70. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,907.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,610.91.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

