Federal Signal FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by William Blair

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the conglomerate will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.3 %

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after acquiring an additional 153,765 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 616,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

