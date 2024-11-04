Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,798,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after acquiring an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

