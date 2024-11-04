Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 214 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Toro by 522.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 850.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toro by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $81.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

