Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,064 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Okta by 18.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Okta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,828.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,908.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,793 shares of company stock worth $35,759,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

