Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $111,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 74.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 49,890.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,515,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,584,000 after buying an additional 214,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.