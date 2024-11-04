Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 3,644 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 386.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,341. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -377.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

