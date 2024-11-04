Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 124 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

