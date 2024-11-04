Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 199 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,813,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after buying an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after acquiring an additional 144,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,198,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,503,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $98.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

