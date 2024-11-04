Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $225.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average of $214.71.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

