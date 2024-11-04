Financial Review: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) versus TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TUI and Airbnb”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI N/A N/A N/A $0.31 26.94 Airbnb $9.92 billion 8.83 $4.79 billion $7.35 18.57

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than TUI. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbnb 5 19 8 0 2.09

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TUI and Airbnb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Airbnb has a consensus target price of $135.35, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than TUI.

Profitability

This table compares TUI and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI N/A N/A N/A Airbnb 46.11% 34.74% 12.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Airbnb beats TUI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise ships under the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and Marella brands. The company operates travel agencies and online portals; aircraft; and cruise ships. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

