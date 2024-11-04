First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.