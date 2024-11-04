First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

