First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

First National Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,288.94. 71.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FN opened at C$41.29 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

