First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,113 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna reduced their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.13.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

